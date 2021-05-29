More cases detected in Bambalapitiya, Mount Lavinia and Moratuwa

More people infected with the coronavirus have been detected in Bambalapitiya, Mount Lavinia and Moratuwa.

Officials said that the latest detection was made over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

A total of 2,850 people were detected with the virus in Sri Lanka during this period.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said that 42 people were detected in Mount Lavinia, 29 in Moratuwa, and 23 in Bambalapitiya.

A number of people infected with the virus had been detected in these areas in the recent past as well.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said that during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today 512 people were detected with the virus in Kalutara, 443 in Gampaha, 281 in Colombo and 271 in Kandy.

Officials said that 80,610 people had been detected with the virus in Sri Lanka since 15th April. (Colombo Gazette)