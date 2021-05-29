Delhi to gradually come out of Covid lockdown

“We have with great difficulty controlled the virus. But we have not yet won. We should not lose the gains made by the lockdown so far. The situation is under control for now,” Mr Kejriwal said, adding that if the rate of infections increase again, the unlocking process will be put on hold.

“So everyone must be cautious,” added.

Other Indian states are also reporting a drop in the number of cases but experts warn that even if the second wave appears to be waning for India as a whole, it is by no means true for all states.

Bhramar Mukherjee, a University of Michigan biostatistician who has been closely tracking the pandemic. told the BBC’s Soutik Biswas that “the notion that the peak has passed may give false sense of security to everyone when their states are in fact entering the crisis mode”.

“We must make it clear that no state is safe yet.” (Courtesy BBC)