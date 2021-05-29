Covid continues to spread among Parliamentarians

The coronavirus is continuing to spread among Parliamentarians with another MP testing positive for the virus today.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Trincomalee District Parliamentarian Kapila Nuwan Athukorala was today confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Opposition Leader MP Sajith Premadasa and his wife were initially found to have contracted the virus.

Later Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Nalin Bandara and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nuwara Eliya District MP Maruthapandi Rameshwaram had also tested positive for the virus.

Ten MPs from the Opposition who were identified as close associates of MP Premadasa had also been instructed to isolate. (Colombo Gazette)