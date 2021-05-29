Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts awarded ‘Most Valuable Hospitality Brand’ 2020/2021

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Sri Lanka’s leading hospitality brand, was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Most Valuable Hospitality Brand in Sri Lanka’ consecutively for two years in 2020 and 2021 by Brand Finance Lanka.

Whilst Sri Lanka and the travel and tourism industry faced challenges in 2019 due to the Easter Bombings and the subsequent global COVID-19 pandemic since 2020, the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has continued to grow from strength to strength, strategically upholding their position in the market, whilst planning for further expansion and changes.

Given the impact of the pandemic on economic activity and diminished long-term prospects, the resilience of a business on intangible assets such as brands has arguably become more important than ever before.

Brand Finance Lanka, the world’s leading independent brand valuation and rating firm presented this award to Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts subsequent to completing a detailed fact-based analysis carried out by an expert panel of brand analysts and consultants using market research and publicly available company financial information.

Brand equity and purchase funnel data obtained from research were used for the Brand Strength Index (BSI), which is a key component that influences brand value in the Brand Finance Lanka valuation model.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts were also recently listed on LMD’s ‘Most Awarded 2019/20 Hall of Fame (TOP 50)’, as a recipient of 16 awards/ accolades for the years 2019/ 20. The ranking was commissioned, conceptualized and conducted by LMD with the objective of ranking the most awarded business entities by assessing how their brands, corporate reputation and performance led to major accolades, locally as well as on the international stage.

Speaking with Vice President Marketing and Events – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts/ Head of Corporate Affairs, John Keells Group – Dileep Mudadeniya, noted “The past two [02] years have been a trying time for not just the travel & tourism industry, but the nation as a whole. In this same light, we at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts have continued to do our utmost for our greater community, economy and nation. Receiving such recognition is an honour and we look forward to the many successes we anticipate for the future.”

Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts is at the forefront of Sri Lanka’s hospitality sector with a portfolio of 15 hotels and resorts in the 4 and 5-star category in both Sri Lanka and the Maldives with over 2400 rooms in its inventory.

The hotel chain has distinguished themselves as an empathetic brand having the customer, employees and the community at the center of their business decisions.

Marketing strategies implemented by the company benchmark international methodologies while seamlessly integrated operations are put in place to deliver promises made.

Adding to its portfolio, the much-anticipated project valued at USD 1 Billion – Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort, will be opening in mid-2022.