Travel ban will not be relaxed on 31st May and 4th June

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government has decided not to relax the travel ban on 31st May and 4th June.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette the islandwide travel restriction imposed in Sri Lanka will continue uninterrupted till 04 am on the 7th of June.

He said health experts have advised for the travel restriction to continue until the 7th of June without relaxing the restriction in between.

District Secretaries have been advised to distribute goods through mobile vendors during this period.

The public have been advised to purchase essential goods and medicines through this means, the Army Commander said.

The islandwide travel ban was initially imposed from the 21st -28th of May, with it being relaxed between 04 am -11 pm on the 25th of May.

However, it was later announced that the travel ban will be extended till the 7th of June, and will be relaxed on the 31st of May and 4th of June for the public to stock up on essential goods.

The travel restrictions have been imposed due to the rapid spread of the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)