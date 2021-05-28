Sinopharm second jab to be administered from 8th June

The second jab of the Sinopharm vaccine will be administered from 8th June.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has advised the health authorities to administer the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine after a month (June 8th) at the same location where the public received their first jab on the 8th of May.

The President also emphasized the need for the vaccination programme to continue in a systematic manner in the districts which have been identified and prioritized by the health sector.

Meanwhile, the Government said that the Sinopharm vaccine manufacturers have confirmed they will dispatch 1 million doses to Sri Lanka on 6th June.

The Government has already allocated 375,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to administer the second jab.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had said the doses will be allocated from the second batch of the Sinopharm vaccines received from China this week.

Another 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka from China this week.

Sri Lanka earlier received 600,000 doses of the vaccine from China as a donation.

The vaccine was initially administered to Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka, as it was yet to be approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka.

It was later administered to the public after it was approved by the World Health Organisation and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA). (Colombo Gazette)