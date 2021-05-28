Marine life killed as a result of pollution from ship

A large amount of marine life have been killed as a result of the pollution from the MV X-Press Pearl ship, the Government said today.
State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation Dr. Nalaka Godahewa said that fish, turtles and other marine life have been killed.
He said that more such loss of life is expected over the next few days.
The Minister said that damage which could not be prevented as a result of the pollution has now occurred.
Speaking to reporters today, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa said that steps will be taken to minimise further damage.
The State Minister also dismissed claims that the ship was refused entry to two other ports before being allowed to enter Sri Lankan waters.
He said the ship had anchored at ports in India and Qatar before arriving in Sri Lanka.
Dr. Nalaka Godahewa said that the ship was scheduled to arrive at the Colombo Port with goods to be offloaded.
The fire on the ship MV X-Press Pearl has had a serious impact on the environment with debris now spread between Negombo and Moratuwa.
A cleanup operation is underway on the beach as bags full of plastic and other hazardous material continue to get washed ashore.
The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) said that major damage has already been caused to the environment as a result of the blaze on the ship which has lasted for a week as of yesterday (Thursday). (Colombo Gazette)
Minister Godahewa, nobody is blaming the Sri Lankan government for the disaster that has occurred.
The owners of the vessel have already admitted that the vessel was allowed to sail despite port authorities at two previous ports being made aware of a nitric acid ( highly corrosive substance) leak. And without a risk assessment of possible outcomes should any chemicals combine.
What we have now, is the result of that negligence. Only neophytes would believe that the harmful effects of chemical pollution can be mitigated overnight. Let the real experts comment. That is the only way to allay public concern.
What we have is a disaster that will leave an environmental footprint, ecological damage, and contamination of the food chain for years to come. Not forgetting the decimation of what was left of the turtle population around Negombo.