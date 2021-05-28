Marine life killed as a result of pollution from ship

A large amount of marine life have been killed as a result of the pollution from the MV X-Press Pearl ship, the Government said today.

State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation Dr. Nalaka Godahewa said that fish, turtles and other marine life have been killed.

He said that more such loss of life is expected over the next few days.

The Minister said that damage which could not be prevented as a result of the pollution has now occurred.

Speaking to reporters today, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa said that steps will be taken to minimise further damage.

The State Minister also dismissed claims that the ship was refused entry to two other ports before being allowed to enter Sri Lankan waters.

He said the ship had anchored at ports in India and Qatar before arriving in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Nalaka Godahewa said that the ship was scheduled to arrive at the Colombo Port with goods to be offloaded.

The fire on the ship MV X-Press Pearl has had a serious impact on the environment with debris now spread between Negombo and Moratuwa.

A cleanup operation is underway on the beach as bags full of plastic and other hazardous material continue to get washed ashore.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) said that major damage has already been caused to the environment as a result of the blaze on the ship which has lasted for a week as of yesterday (Thursday). (Colombo Gazette)