Dehiwala and Mirihana among areas new infections detected

Dehiwala and Mirihana are among the areas new Covid infections were detected, officials said today.

A total of 2,584 people were found to be infected in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 2,584 people 429 people were from the Colombo District.

Officials said that of the 429 people detected in the Colombo District, 51 are from Dehiwala, and 30 from Mirihana.

The rest included 51 in Padukka, 34 in Nawagamuwa, 26 in Moratuwa, and 14 in Bambalapitiya.

Apart from the Colombo District, 415 people were found to be infected in the Gampaha District, and 356 in the Kalutara District.

Meanwhile, another 27 deaths linked to the virus were reported yesterday (Wednesday).

The latest victims are residents of Gurutalawa, Badalkumbura, Kandy, Agalawatta, Wennappuwa, Polonnaruwa, Welipenna, Matale, Aluthgama, Maggona, Darga Nagar, Morapitya, Kalutara-South, Galpatha, Beruwala, Galle, Wattegedara, Boossa, Millewa, Neboda, Bulathsinhala, Kadawatha, Wattala, Wellampitiya, and Colombo 15. (Colombo Gazette)