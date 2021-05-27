Speaker signs Port City Economic Commission Bill

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane signed and validated the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill today.

Thereby the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act will be implemented in full from today (27).

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill was passed with amendments in Parliament on 20th May 2021.

The Bill was passed with 149 parliamentarians voting in favour and 58 against it during the third reading.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) voted against the Bill.

A number of amendments to the Bill proposed by the SJB were rejected by the Government.

Earlier, the second reading of the Bill was passed with 148 MPs voting for and 59 against it.

The Supreme Court had determined that some clauses in the Port City Economic Commission Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution.

The Supreme Court determined that if the amendments suggested by the Court are applied then the Bill and its provisions will cease to be inconsistent with the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Government presented the Bill to Parliament with amendments for a debate.

The vote on the Bill was taken following the debate and the Bill was passed. (Colombo Gazette)