Government to use 375,000 doses of Sinopharm for second jab

The Government has allocated 375,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to administer the second jab.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the doses will be allocated from the second batch of the Sinopharm vaccines received from China yesterday.

He said the remaining 125,000 doses from the consignment of 500,000 vaccine doses will be used to administer the first dose in three other Districts.

General Shavendra Silva said the vaccine drive will be rolled out next in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala Districts.

Another 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka from China yesterday.

Sri Lanka earlier received 600,000 doses of the vaccine from China as a donation.

The vaccine was initially administered to Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka, as it was yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use in Sri Lanka.

It was later administered to the public after it was approved by the World Health Organisation and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Nearly 457,840 people have received the Sinopharm vaccine as the first dose in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, 2,435 people among them have received the second jab as of last week (19). (Colombo Gazette)