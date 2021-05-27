Former UNP CMC member arrested over scam

A former United National Party (UNP) member of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has been arrested over a vehicle assembly scam.

The Police said that the suspect was identified as a 56-year-old former member of the CMC.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspect had been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF).

The STF had received information that the suspect had imported vehicle parts and assembled a vehicle in Sri Lanka in violation of the local laws.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle did not have any documentation.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect is a resident of Colombo 13.

She was handed over to the Police for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)