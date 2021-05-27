Electricity supply disrupted in parts of Colombo

The electricity supply has been disrupted in parts of Colombo due to adverse weather conditions experienced in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Power said electricity supply has also been disrupted in several areas in the Matale, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Nuwara Eliya, and Kalutara Districts.

Nearly 177,0000 consumers have been affected as a result, it said.

The Ministry said the electricity supply has been disrupted due to trees falling onto transmission cables as a result of the inclement weather.

Nearly 76,000 consumers were affected due to the power outage caused as a result of strong winds and heavy rains yesterday.

The electricity supply was disrupted in the Dambulla, Kegalle, Rathnapura, Balangoda, Horana, Ingiriya, Kurunegala, and Kuliyapitiya areas.

The Department of Meteorology has warned that showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-Western Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts today as well.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara-Eliya Districts.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions during the thundershowers. (Colombo Gazette)