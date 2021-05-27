50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrive in Sri Lanka

A stock of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The vaccines were ordered by Sri Lanka through the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC).

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella had said recently that the Kandy District will be vaccinated using the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

He said that apart from the 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine which arrived today another one million doses will arrive in Sri Lanka early next month.

The first batch of 15,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka on 4 May.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had in March approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is expected to receive a total 13.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine over the next few months. (Colombo Gazette)