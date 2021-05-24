Three suspects arrested over death of Puttalam UC Chairman

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of the Puttalam Urban Council (UC) Chairman Abdul Baiz.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said 52-year-old Baiz and three others had a bath in the Ralmaduwa Tank and were on their way to Eluwankulama when they had met with an accident.

Witnesses had said the UC Chairman who was traveling in the back of an open truck had been thrown out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

He had been admitted to the Puttalam Hospital following the accident, after which he was pronounced dead in the evening.

The driver of the vehicle and two others who had accompanied the UC Chairman during the incident have been arrested by the Wanathawilluwa Police.

DIG Ajith Rohana said further investigations conducted by the Police had revealed that the men had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The Puttalam and Wanathawilluwa Police are conducting a joint investigation into the matter, with statements set to be recorded from the suspects.

The Police Spokesman said the Magisterial inquiry and autopsy into the death will be conducted today. (Colombo Gazette)