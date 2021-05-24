More Covid cases detected in Borella, Piliyandala

A high number of COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Borella and Piliyandala areas in the Colombo District.

Officials said 44 coronavirus cases were reported from Piliyandala, while 30 infections were detected in the Borella area in the 24-hour period ending at 06 am today.

Thirty- six (36) Covid cases have also been reported from the Kesbewa area in the Colombo District during this period.

Officials said a total of 160 infections were detected within the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) limits.

Another 394 cases have been reported outside the CMC limits, with 27 infections from Keselwatta, 25 each from Moratuwa and Padukka, 19 from Welikada, and 17 from Mount Lavinia.

A total of 554 coronavirus infections have been reported in the Colombo District alone, during this period.

Meanwhile, in the Gampaha District, 391 infections were detected, with the highest number of cases from the Nittambuwa area with 79 infections.

Officials said 43 cases were detected in Kadawatha, 39 in Wattala, 26 in Biyagama, and 25 in Weliweriya.

The Kalutara District reported a total of 174 cases, with the highest number of infections from the Welipenna area with 29 cases.

Fifty-five cases were detected in the Ambalangoda area in the Galle District, which reported a total of 198 Covid cases.

The Matara District reported 23 cases from Matara and 21 from Malimbada, among its total infections of 134.

Twenty-nine Covid cases were found in the Kegalle area in the Kegalle District, which reported 103 coronavirus cases.

The Matale District detected a total of 125 cases, with 56 infections being reported from Matale and 43 from Rattota.

Officials said the Anuradhapura District reported a total of 179 coronavirus cases, with 59 infections being detected in Medawachchiya, 36 in Kekirawa, and 29 in Anuradhapura.

Fifty Covid cases have been detected in the Maskeliya area in the Nuwara Eliya District, which reported a total of 167 cases.

The Kandy District reported 105 infections in total, with the highest number of cases of 18 being found in Katugastota.

The Ratnapura District reported 151 Covid cases, while the Puttalam District reported 152 infections. Less than 100 Covid cases each were detected in the remaining districts of the country.

Sri Lanka reported a total of 2945 coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending at 06 am today.

Thirty-two deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported yesterday, raising the death toll to 1210.

Officials said 558 of the deaths have been reported from the 15th of April, which consists of 324 males and 234 females.

Sri Lanka is currently battling the third wave of the coronavirus, which emerged following the detection of the New Year coronavirus cluster in April 2021. (Colombo Gazette)