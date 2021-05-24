India reports nearly 9,000 cases of black fungus

India has reported more than 8,800 cases of deadly “black fungus” in a growing epidemic of the disease.

The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50%, with some only saved by removing an eye.

But in recent months, India saw thousands of cases affecting recovered and recovering Covid-19 patients.

Doctors say there is a link with the steroids used to treat Covid. Diabetics are at particular risk.

Doctors have told the BBC it seems to strike 12 to 18 days after recovery from Covid.