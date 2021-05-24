Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Sri Lanka

Bahrain has suspend entry of travellers from countries on its ‘Red List’, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24, Khaleej Times reported.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, Khaleej Times quoted the BNA news agency as saying.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining, BNA added.

The decision is in line with the Government Executive Committee directives and based on the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Affairs.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay. In addition, citizens and residency visa holders must quarantine for ten days at their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority.

Vaccinated or non-vaccinated passengers arriving from countries other than the red list, must also present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay, as well as quarantine for a period of ten days in their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility.

Passengers arriving from the countries not included in the red list are exempted from:

– Quarantine and PCR tests: if they are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain issued vaccination certificate or a certificate issued by a country whose vaccination certificate is approved by authorities in Bahrain, or a certificate issued by a country that has reciprocal recognition agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain. (Colombo Gazette)