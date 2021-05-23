Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and wife test positive

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and his wife Jalani have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Premadasa tweeted saying his wife was admitted to hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 yesterday (Saturday).

“She subsequently tested positive having done a PCR. Following Health Guidelines, I did a PCR as well and was informed a short while ago that I too, have tested positive. While my wife is being treated for her symptoms, I remain asymptomatic. We are both currently being treated at hospital,” Premadasa tweeted.

He said that leading the opposition’s role in ensuring the safety of the people during these extremely difficult times, remains his priority.

Premadasa said that he will continue to do his part in this united effort.

He also urged the public to remain safe, and follow all the health guidelines and strictures as Sri Lanka fights this wave together, as a nation. (Colombo Gazette)