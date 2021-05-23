Kandy District to be vaccinated using Russian Sputnik V

The Kandy District will be vaccinated using the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

He said that once the vaccination process is completed in the Western Province it will shift to other parts of the country.

The Minister said that the Kandy District has been identified as the first area where the public will be inoculated for the coronavirus outside of the Western Province.

The Government is engaged in a mass vaccination drive currently focused on the Western Province.

Rambukwella said that once the vaccination drive shifts to Kandy the Sputnik V vaccine will be used on people in the district.

He said that 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka this week.

The Minister also said that another one million Sputnik V vaccines will arrive in Sri Lanka early next month.

The Kandy District has been identified as a high risk area for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)