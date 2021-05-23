Drone cameras deployed to monitor housing complexes

Drone cameras have been deployed to monitor housing complexes to detect people violating the quarantine regulations.

The Police said that the drone cameras will be deployed to monitor housing complexes in Colombo and the surrounding areas.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 369 suspects were arrested yesterday for violating the quarantine regulations.

He said that the Police and the Special Task Force will combine to deploy drones to detect anyone violating the quarantine regulations in housing complexes from today (Sunday). (Colombo Gazette)