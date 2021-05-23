Drive through PCR tests at private hospitals suspended

The Government has suspended drive through PCR tests at private hospitals.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardene has informed private hospitals that PCR and Rapid Antigen (RAT) tests should be carried out only when it is indicated as per the recommendations of the Consultant or the Medical Officer in charge of the triage counter.

He said that no walk-in or drive through PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests should be permitted.

Dr. Asela Gunawardene issued the amended guidelines to private hospitals in addition to godliness issued on 20th May.

He warned that if a hospital does not abide by the guidelines he will have to cancel the authorization of the laboratory to perform Covid-19 PCR testing and Rapid Antigen Testing.

Private hospitals were earlier told to inform anyone who obtains a PCR or RAT test to remain at home until the test results are received.

Private hospitals have were also told that they must inform the patient, Health Ministry and local medical officer if a person tests positive for the virus.

According to the guidelines, private hospitals must also take steps to ensure the infected person is admitted to an authorised COVID-19 treatment facility. (Colombo Gazette)