DR Congo plans to evacuate city as volcano erupts

Rwandan authorities said about 3,000 people already had officially crossed from Goma. Other residents fled to higher grounds to the west of the city.

“We’re already in a total psychosis,” resident Zacharie Paluku told the Associated Press (AP) news agency. “Everyone is afraid; people are running away. We really don’t know what to do.”

A new fracture opened up on the volcano, enabling lava to flow south towards Goma and reach the airport, on the eastern edge of the city. Electricity was out across large areas, and one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni had already been engulfed by the lava.

“There is a smell of sulphur. In the distance you can see giant flames coming out of the mountain,” resident Carine Mbala told AFP news agency.

An official from Virunga National Park, where the volcano is located, said in a note to staff that the eruption was similar to the one in 2002 and that everyone near the airport should “evacuate without delay”.

Earlier, Communications Minister Patrick Muyay said on Twitter that the government was discussing “urgent measures” after the prime minister convened an emergency meeting in the capital, Kinshasa.

People have been advised to stay calm, but some complained about the lack of information from the authorities amid conflicting accounts circulating on social media.

Mount Nyiragongo is one of the world’s more active volcanos but there were concerns that its activity had not been properly observed by the Goma Volcano Observatory, since the World Bank cut funding amid allegations of corruption.

In a report on 10 May, the observatory warned that seismic activity at Nyiragongo had increased. The volcano’s deadliest eruption happened in 1977, when more than 600 people died. (Courtesy BBC)