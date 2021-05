The coronavirus has claimed the lives of another 46 people in Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department said today.

The death toll from the virus has now risen to 1178 in Sri Lanka.

The latest victims had died between May 16 and May 22, the Government Information Department said.

Accordingly, 4 people had died on 16th May, 4 on 17th May, 3 on 18th May, 8 on 19th May, 15 on 20th May, 10 on 21st May, and 2 people on 22nd May. (Colombo Gazette)