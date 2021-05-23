Ayurveda hospitals to be converted into Covid treatment facilities

Ayurveda hospitals are to be converted into Covid treatment facilities, the Health Ministry said today.

The Health Ministry said that 50 such hospitals will be converted into Covid treatment facilities.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the decision was taken on the advise of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Speaking at a meeting held today, Wanniarachchi said that 50 Ayurveda hospitals will be converted into intermediate treatment facilities.

As a result, she said that 3500 beds will be added to the system to treat Covid patients.

She said that health workers at the Ayurveda hospitals will be trained on dealing with Covid patients. (Colombo Gazette)