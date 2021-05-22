Over 20,000 policemen deployed to enforce travel ban

Over 20,000 policemen have been deployed to enforce a travel ban in the country.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the travel ban will be strictly enforced.

He said that only essential services and delivery services as well as other selected movements will be permitted.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 22,000 policemen have been deployed around the island to enforce the travel ban.

Road blocks have been placed at several locations while mobile and foot patrols will also be carried out.

The travel restrictions will also be imposed from 11 pm on 25th May to 4 am on May 28th. (Colombo Gazette)