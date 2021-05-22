Guidelines issued to private hospitals on PCR and RAT tests

The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines to private hospitals on PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

Director General of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardana issued the guidelines to the private hospitals in writing today.

The guidelines includes the need for hospitals to inform anyone who obtains a PCR or RAT test to remain at home until the test results are received.

Private hospitals have also been told that they must inform the patient, Health Ministry and local medical officer if a person tests positive for the virus.

According to the guidelines, private hospitals must also take steps to ensure the infected person is admitted to an authorised COVID-19 treatment facility.

The Health Ministry warned that if any hospital violates the guidelines then the right to contact PCR or RAT tests will be withdrawn. (Colombo Gazette)