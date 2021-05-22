Decision on extending travel restrictions to be taken by Friday

A decision on extending the travel restrictions currently in force will be taken by Friday.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that there has been an increase on the number of infections and deaths linked to the coronavirus.

He also said that several experts have made recommendations to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on steps to be taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

General Shavendra Silva said that travel restrictions were enforced based on the advise given by the experts and others.

The Army Commander said that a decision on extending the travel restrictions will be taken based on the developments in the country next week.

A travel ban has been enforced around the island from 11pm last night (May 21) to May 25 and May 25-28.

Travel restrictions have been enforced from 11 PM last night to 4 am on May 25 (Tuesday).

The travel restrictions will also be imposed from 11 pm on 25th May to 4 am on May 28th.

General Shavendra Silva said that travel restrictions were enforced to ensure the public stay at home.

He said that even when the travel restrictions are relaxed on Tuesday the public are not expected to step out unless there is an urgent requirement.

The Army Commander said that the public had been given adequate time to purchase their urgent requirements before the travel ban took effect. (Colombo Gazette)