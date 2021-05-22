Another 44 Covid deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Another 44 coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department said today.

This is the highest number of deaths in Sri Lanka linked to the virus confirmed in a day.

The death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka has now risen to 1132.

The latest deaths had occurred between May 2 and May 20, the Government Information Department said.

The latest victims includes residents of Colombo 12, Colombo 2, Kandy, Galle, Kalutara, Anuradhapura and Beruwala.

The Government Information Department said that of the 44 deaths, 23 are above the age of 71.

Sri Lanka has recorded a rapid increase in the number of deaths from the virus in the past few weeks.

Health officials said the rapid increase in the number of people infected by the coronavirus was as a result of the public failing to adhere to the health guidelines during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April. (Colombo Gazette)