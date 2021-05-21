SLPP seeks probe on discrepancy in Port City vote results

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has called for an investigation into an alleged discrepancy in the results of the vote in Parliament on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said that two votes had not been included in the result after the second reading.

The second reading of the Bill was passed with 148 MPs voting for and 59 against it.

However, Kariyawasam said that the votes of Minister Ali Sabry and MP Jayarathna Herath had not been included.

He said that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been requested to investigate the matter.

Kariyawasam said that the public and Parliament need to know if this was a planned move.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill was passed with amendments in Parliament yesterday (Thursday).

The Bill was passed with 149 parliamentarians voting in favour and 58 against it during the third reading.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) voted against the Bill.

A number of amendments to the Bill proposed by the SJB were rejected by the Government.

The Supreme Court had determined that some clauses in the Port City Economic Commission Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution.

The Supreme Court determined that if the amendments suggested by the Court are applied then the Bill and its provisions will cease to be inconsistent with the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Government presented the Bill to Parliament with amendments for a debate.

The vote on the Bill was taken following the debate and the Bill was passed. (Colombo Gazette)