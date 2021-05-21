Sampath Bank PLC once again ranked ‘Most Loved Bank’ among Sri Lanka’s banking industry

Sampath Bank PLC has once again ranked amongst the top 10 ‘Most Loved Brands’ in the country, according to LMD’s Brands Annual Publication for 2021, the Bank announced. Published by Media Services together with Brand Finance, the LMD Brands Annual profiles Sri Lanka’s top brands through a comprehensive analysis of its performance and achievements.

In this year’s rankings, Sampath Bank climbed to 7th place in the ‘Most Loved Brands’ category from its previous ranking of 10th place and remains the only bank to feature in the top 10 which is a significant feat, being placed amidst the FMCG giants in the country. The Bank was also ranked among the Top 10 ‘Most Valuable Consumer Brands’ for 2021.

Speaking about this recognition Tharaka Ranwala, Senior DGM Operations / Group Chief Marketing Officer, Sampath Bank PLC, said, “To have improved our position by 3 places during what was a challenging year for the banking industry as well as the country, is testament to our efforts to modernize, stay relevant and add value to the lives of our customers. We are proud to be recognised as the most loved bank for our efforts and accolades such as this help spur us in our growth journey, together with our valuable customers.”

Sampath Bank is a 100% local bank that has deeply rooted itself in the lives of the people of Sri Lanka. Established in 1987, the bank has become a state-of-the-art financial institution that continues to be a market leader today thanks to its constant innovation and customer focused approach to business. It has introduced many firsts to the Sri Lankan banking sector including introducing ATMs to Sri Lanka, extended banking hours, slip-less banking and adaptation of blockchain technology to name a few. As part of its visionary 2020 approach, the bank is steadily transforming itself into a ‘tech company engaged in banking,’ from the traditional approach of a bank engaged in technology.