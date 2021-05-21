President tells officials not to spread panic among public

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has told Government officials not to spread panic among the public.

Addressing Ministers and officials at the Presidential task force meeting on COVID-19 today, Rajapaksa said that instead of going before the media and spreading panic among the public, Government officials should discuss their concerns with him first.

The President said that he has taken decisions and will take future decisions based on the advise of the relevant experts.

According to the President’s Office, Rajapaksa had said that he will take decisions in the best interest of the public.

The task force discussed the steps to be taken when travel restrictions are enforced from 11pm tonight.

The President said that the authorities must ensure there is no serious impact to the lives of the public and the economy as a result of the travel restrictions.

He said that the public must also ensure they strictly follow the health guidelines to ensure the pandemic is contained in Sri Lanka.

The President also said that when the travel restrictions are lifted on May 25 and May 28 the public can step out only to purchase essential items.

A travel ban has been enforced around the island from tonight (May 21) to May 25 and May 25-28.

Travel restrictions have been enforced from 11 PM tonight to 4 am on May 25 (Tuesday).

The travel restrictions will also be imposed from 11 pm on 25th May to 4 am on May 28th. (Colombo Gazette)