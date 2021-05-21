Nissanka Senadhipathi acquitted in Avant Garde case

Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi was acquitted today in the floating armoury case.

He was acquitted along with seven others accused over the arms trafficking case.

Nissanka Senadhipathi was acquitted today by the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar appointed by the Colombo High Court.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department upon his return to Sri Lanka from Singapore in October 2019.

The Attorney General thereafter filed 7,573 charges in the case against Senadhipathi and seven others.

In February 2020, the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar rejected the amended indictments filed by the Attorney General.

He later submitted indictments consisting of 882 charges. (Colombo Gazette)