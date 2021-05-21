HUTCHGoPlayoffers unlimited access to over 1000 games online

HUTCH, Sri Lanka’s preferred choice for mobile broadband services has innovatively addressed customers’ gaming expectations with the launch of HUTCHGoPlay, Sri Lanka’s largest portal for mobile browser based games.

Introduced as an exclusive gaming hub for HUTCH users in partnership with Digital Virgo, the expert in mobile payment and digital content monetization platforms, tailor made for Mobile Carriers, HutchGoPlay provides access to highly popular games such as Tom & Jerry, Sonic, Smurfs, Garfield, Subway Surfers, Ludo, Fruit Slicer, Chess, Snakes and Ladders and more catering to the gaming requirements of everyone. Easily accessible via any mobile web browser, HUTCHGoPlay boasts over 1000 games from a wide range of genres for users to choose to their heart’s content.

HUTCHGoPlay offers gamers an absolutely No-Ads interface which is significant in its class whilst also providing the ability to play unlimited games without downloading.

The gaming hub provides HUTCH users affordable gaming solutions with minimum data consumption at only Rs. 5+ taxes per day via direct carrier billing.

HUTCH users can visit the HUTCHGoPlay website- http://www.hutchgoplay.lk/ and submit their mobile number, upon which they receive an OTP to enter and subscribe for the service.

Commenting on the new HUTCHGoPlay gaming hub, Hamdhy Hassen, General Manager Marketing at HUTCH said, “Mobile games are now one of the major sources of entertainment , but most games have to be downloaded at the expense of heavy data usage and storage limitations which also leave the users with limited access to more games. HUTCHGoPlay revolutionizes the gaming experience by providing access to a large number of games on demand. We invite everyone to experience this new gaming hub where a thrilling experience awaits them.”

​“This long-awaited partnership allows us to deploy a highly value added product that meets the expectations of the gaming market in Sri Lanka. We are glad to continue expanding our footprint in Asia and we hope to continue bringing our premium content and billing services to HUTCH across the region” said Vincent Taradel, Marketing Director at Digital Virgo.