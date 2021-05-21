Health Ministry denies claims vaccines being sold locally

The Health Ministry has denied claims that coronavirus vaccines are being sold locally.

According to the Health Ministry, any coronavirus vaccine sold in Sri Lanka is not an approved vaccine.

There have been reports circulating on social media of Covid vaccines being sold with the assistance of family members of Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the business community.

However, in a statement issued today the Health Ministry denied the claims saying such allegations result in the public losing faith in the vaccination process.

The Health Ministry insisted that there is no vaccine racket involving the Health Minister or her family.

The statement issued by the Health Ministry called on the public not to purchase any Covid vaccine.

The Health Ministry also called on the public to support the Government in its vaccination drive. (Colombo Gazette)