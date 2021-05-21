Government undecided on a 14-day lockdown

The Government has not decided on a 14-day lockdown despite requests by health experts.

Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando said it has been observed that various medical professionals have called for a 14-day lockdown to be imposed in Sri Lanka.

Speaking during a special media briefing held today, he said the medical professionals have called for such a lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Minister called on the relevant medical professionals to approach the Government or the President with their concerns, rather than the media.

Stating that the President was aware of the calls for a lockdown, Minister Fernando said the President has requested the medical experts to engage in a discussion on the matter.

He pointed out that the situation is being constantly monitored, and a decision on whether or not to impose a lockdown can be taken after a thorough discussion with the medical professionals over their concerns.

Minister Johnston Fernando said the Government was not involved in any conflicts with medical experts, and called on the latter to reach out to the Government to express their concerns and suggestions on containment.

He further requested the public to remain indoors during the islandwide travel restriction that will be enforced from 11 pm tonight till 04 am on Tuesday (25).

Pointing out that this was the only manner in which the rapid spread of the virus could be curtailed, Minister Fernando urged the public to cooperate with the authorities. (Colombo Gazette)