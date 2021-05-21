BCI Campus, Negombo stands out as the holistic university education provider for the Sri Lankan youth

The BCI Campus, Negombo (Benedict XVI Catholic Institute) is now open for admissions for their Business Management – BBM (Hons) and Information Technology – BSc. (Hons) degree programmes approved by the University Grants Commission of Sri Lanka (UGC). A limited number of seats are available for students who just received their GCE Advanced Level examination results to enroll at this prestigious, one-of-a-kind university that’s administered by the Archdiocese of Colombo under the guidance of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo.

The Benedict XVI Catholic Institute was initiated in 2015 in commemoration of His Holiness Benedict XVI’s Sri Lanka visit and has been delivering higher education programmes in English, IT, Business Management, and Professional Studies to thousands of students since the inception. The institute marked the most significant milestone in their journey in 2020 when the UGC officially elevated the status of the institute as a degree awarding university.

Sri Lanka’s current higher education landscape is occupied by a large number of local and foreign degree awarding institutes, almost all of which are led by principles of business for the most part. BCI Campus, stands out from this competition as the provider of a holistic higher education that combines important professional/academic knowledge with a host of humanistic values that the institute seeks to instill in their students.

”At BCI Campus, our foremost effort is to produce highly professional, knowledgeable and readily employable graduates. We work closely with each and every one of our students to ensure their advancement in their chosen field, enabling a seamless transition from life as a student to life as a working adult. However, what makes BCI Campus stand out is our endeavor to build a genial human being, a responsible citizen in each of our students. At BCI Campus, we do not just produce employable graduates ready to run the race but rather great human beings with a higher consciousness about their duty to their family, society and country at large” said Rev. Fr. Quintus Fernando – Rector of BCI Campus.

Set in a spacious, lush green environment in Negombo that is highly conducive to the learning experience, BCI Campus boasts of comprehensive, purpose-built, facilities, and amenities which incorporate state-of-the-art technology. The institute presents modern curricula, complemented by a team of highly qualified professors and experienced lecturers to guide the students through the most important transition period of their lives. BCI Campus employs a team of highly-skilled, professional, motivated, and dedicated support staff, who ensure a safe, secure, and sanitary environment, vital for a student’s psychological and physical development. The campus is open to students of all ethnicities and faiths; in fact prides itself on embracing this diversity which is crucial for the nation’s progress.

As the enrolment of students for the degree programmes has commenced, the BCI Campus invites prospective applicants as well as parents to visit BCI for further information or initiation. Students and parents can also obtain more information via www.bci.lk or calling BCI on 031 2035100 / 070 6035100