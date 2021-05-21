Bandaragama factory closed after 150 employees infected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

An apparel factory in the Kesbewa area in Bandaragama has been temporarily closed after over 100 staff were found to have contracted the coronavirus.

Public Health Inspector (PHI) P. Perera told Colombo Gazette that 150 employees of the factory have been found to be infected.

He said the employees had continued to show symptoms of illness following which all employees were subjected to Rapid Antigen Tests.

Out of them, 150 had been found to have contracted COVID-19 after they were subjected to PCR tests as a further measure.

The PHI officers in charge of the residential areas of the infected employees have been informed to conduct contact tracing.

Perera further said some employees have been residing with families providing accommodation for factory workers.

He said they too have been informed to undergo quarantine, while health authorities are taking necessary measures.

Meanwhile, PHI Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya said that small Covid clusters are now emerging in the garment sector.

He warned that the situation could spiral out of control if health authorities and factory management do not take the necessary measures to contain the spread. (Colombo Gazette)