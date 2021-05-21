Another 38 coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Another 38 coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka.

The Government Information Department said that the death toll from the virus has now risen to 1089 in Sri Lanka.

The latest victims include residents of Borella, Negombo, Kurunegala, Mathugama, Nawalapitiya and Yatiyanthota.

According to the Government Information Department, the latest victims had died between 9th May and 20th May.

The victims include 24 people over the age of 71, ten people between the ages of 51 and 70, and one person each between the ages of 51-60, 41-50, and 31-40.

Sri Lanka has seen a rapid rise in the number of people infected and people who die as a result of the coronavirus.

The rise was recorded following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

The third wave of the coronavirus spread across the country after the public failed to adhere to the health guidelines during the traditional New Year. (Colombo Gazette)