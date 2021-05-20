SJB MP Mujibur Rahman tests positive

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MP is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

His family has been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

MP Rahman is the latest Parliamentarian to contract the virus.

Nuwara Eliya District MP Maruthapandi Rameshwaram also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

His family has also been isolated, while contact tracing is underway to identify his close contacts.

The two Parliamentarians are the first few MPs to be infected during the third wave of the coronavirus which is currently spreading in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Parliamentarians Dayasiri Jayasekara, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Rauff Hakeem had tested positive for COVID-19 during the second wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)