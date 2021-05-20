Shammi Silva elected President in controversy-ridden cricket board polls

Shammi Silva has been elected President of the Sri Lanka Cricket board in a controversy-ridden election.

Elections to select a new President of the Sri Lanka Cricket board took place today.

Silva’s election marks his second term in office as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“I am thankful for the membership for electing me uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket,’ said Shammi Silva said.

‘This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game,’ he further added.

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Bandula Warnapura, K. Mathivanan and Nishantha Ranatunga had earlier resigned from contesting at the elections.

Mathivanan was to contest for the post of President, Bandula Warnapura for Vice President and Nishantha Ranatunga for the post of Secretary.

However, they informed the Sri Lanka Cricket election committee this week that they had decided to withdraw from the polls. (Colombo Gazette)