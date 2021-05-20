Restaurants and supermarkets in WP to be inspected

A special Police operation will be carried out today to monitor customer-centric businesses, including supermarkets and restaurants in the Western Province (WP).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the operation is being conducted to monitor if the businesses are adhering to the Quarantine Law and relevant health guidelines.

He said Police teams have been deployed to inspect supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, and other customer-centric businesses in the province.

Restaurants and hotels have been permitted to operate at a 75% customer capacity. The management must provide an allocated space for the customers to wash their hands, while their temperature must be recorded prior to entering the premises, DIG Rohana said.

He further said all customers and employees must wear face masks inside the premises at all times.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said all other customer-centric businesses must also adhere to the face mask and social distancing requirements as per the health guidelines.

The Police Spokesman warned action will be taken against those violating the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)