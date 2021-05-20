Pharmaceutical industry urges caution in vaccine procurement

The pharmaceutical industry has urged the Government to remain cautious when procuring coronavirus vaccines.

The Sri Lanka Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (SLCPI) warned that typically at times of a pandemic, a surge of illegal and counterfeit products enter various markets, driven by desperation and available through shady means.

“We cannot stress enough the obligation by those attempting to import vaccines at this time, to precisely ensure that such products are not obtained from illegitimate traders and errant suppliers, who cannot guarantee cold-chain and other pharma compliance regulations, posing huge risks to the population at large,” it said.

The SLCPI said it will ensure that the imports of vaccines are strictly from legitimate distributors, registered with their Principals who are the global manufacturers.

“Whilst thanking the Government for its efforts in obtaining vaccines to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, we will continue to collaborate closely with the Government and Health Authorities to ensure that the imports are strictly from legitimate distributors,” the apex body of the pharmaceutical importers, whose membership represents all the large players in global vaccine manufacture said.

The SLCPI reiterated that procurement of any vaccine for Covid-19 should mandatorily be from registered, market authorized distributors, approved by the global manufacturers.

While the purchasing of vaccines remains on a government-to-government level, the SLCPI stated it will continue to facilitate and support the drive but insists that authenticity of the source is paramount in guaranteeing patient safety.

The SLCPI further emphasized that all the major vaccine manufacturers are represented by their membership and work closely with the parent company, continuously. (Colombo Gazette)