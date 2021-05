Parts of Grandpass in Colombo have been isolated with immediate effect.

Army Commander. General Shavendra Silva said that 233 Watta, Mahawatte Road has been isolated from today.

The isolation has been enforced after a number of people infected with the coronavirus were detected in the area.

Meanwhile, the isolation status enforced in a number of Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions and Police areas across six districts have been lifted from today (Thursday).