Parliamentary Council agrees to appoint Sanjay Rajaratnam as AG

The Parliamentary Council has decided to concur with the proposal of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint Sanjay Rajaratnam, PC, Solicitor General (Acting) as the Attorney General upon the retirement of the incumbent Attorney General.

This decision was taken at the Parliamentary Council meeting held today at Parliament under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim attended the meeting.

The Parliament Council agreed to concur with the recommendation to re-appoint Sanjeeva Jayawardena, P.C. as a member of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the Secretary General.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Council recommended the nomination of H. Jayantha Shantha Kumara Wickremarathne to the vacant post of a Member of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP).

The Parliament Council also recommended Major General (Retd.) W. P. P. Fernando to the vacant post of a Member of the Office for Reparations said Secretary General. (Colombo Gazette)