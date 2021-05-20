Number of people infected in Fort, Slave Island, Mount Lavinia

A number of people have been found to be infected in Fort, Slave Island and Mount Lavinia.

They were among individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today (Thursday).

Officials said that 43 people tested positive for the virus in Fort, 45 in Mount Lavinia, 36 in Slave Island and 23 in Padukka in the Colombo District.

A total of 218 people tested positive for the virus in the Colombo District during this period.

Among the 761 infections detected in the Gampaha District, 101 cases were reported from Divulapitiya, 100 from Kadawatha, 71 each from Katana and Minuwangoda, 59 from Ragama, and 48 from Biyagama.

The Kalutara District reported a total of 493 cases, with 263 infections in the Panadura South area alone, 59 from Kalutara South and 56 from Kalutara North.

Officials said 128 Covid infections were detected in Mawathagama in the Kurunegala District, which reported a total of 265 cases during this period.

In the Galle District, among the total of 275 infections, 83 were from Akmeemana, 72 from Elpitiya, and 49 from Habaraduwa.

The Kegalle District reported 233 total infections, with 174 being reported from the Warakapola area.

A total of 203 Covid cases were found in the Jaffna District, with 87 infections being detected in Jaffna and 78 in Nelliady.

Less than 100 cases each were reported from the remaining Districts in the country.

Sri Lanka reported a total of 3591 Covid cases in the 24-hour period ending at 06 am today.

Thirty-six (36) more Covid deaths were also reported during this period, raising the total death toll to 1,051.

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with the third wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)