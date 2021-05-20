Five arrested for stealing goods from garment factory

Five employees of a garment factory in the Katunayake Free Trade Zone (FTZ) have been arrested on charges of theft.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspects are reported to have stolen clothes from the factory.

A complaint had been filed with the Katunayake Police claiming that 179 female clothing items have been stolen from the warehouse of the factory.

The five suspects were arrested following investigations launched into the complaint.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Police have also recovered 162 of the stolen clothing items.

He said the five employees will be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)