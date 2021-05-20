China to dispatch 3 million vaccines purchased by Sri Lanka next week

China is to dispatch 3 million vaccines purchased by Sri Lanka next week.

Presidential Advisor, Lalith Weeratunga said that China has confirmed the vaccines will be sent week.

Additionally, China has also announced it will donate another 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Lalith Weeratunga said that the stocks are expected to arrive on Sunday.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo had said the donation is being made to support the Sri Lankan people currently fighting the third wave of the coronavirus.

The Embassy added that the new consignment will increase the total number of Sinopharm vaccines dispatched to Sri Lanka to 1.1 million doses.

Sri Lanka initially received 600,000 doses of the Chinese manufactured Sinopharm vaccine. The vaccines were used to inoculate Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka.

The Government later commenced administering the vaccine to Sri Lankans.

Over 457,840 people have received the Sinopharm vaccine as the first dose in Sri Lanka, while 2,435 people among them have received the second jab to date. (Colombo Gazette)