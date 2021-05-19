Passengers who arrived from India on special flight to be monitored

A group of passengers who arrived from India today on a special flight are to be monitored.

The Health Ministry’s Deputy Director-General (Public Health Services I), Dr. S.M. Arnold said the passengers consist of a group of Indian officials who had been transferred from New Delhi to the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Apart from them, another twenty (20) Sri Lankans who were also stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic were permitted to arrive in Sri Lanka on the special flight.

He said the passengers were allowed to arrive in Sri Lanka following special approval granted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka and the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs.

Stating that as they have arrived from a country that is facing a severe crisis due to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, Dr. Arnold said the group will be strictly monitored during their quarantine period.

He said apart from the mandatory 14-days quarantine, all the passengers will be placed under quarantine for an extra 14- days as a precautionary measure.

The Health Ministry’s Deputy Director-General (Public Health Services I) said measures are being taken to place them under a well-secured quarantine process.

Sri Lanka had recently imposed a ban on travelers from India after the country announced the rapid spread of a new Covid variant.

Health authorities have said Sri Lanka is on alert over the Indian variant, identified as B.1.617, while only one person has been detected with the variant in Sri Lanka so far. (Colombo Gazette)