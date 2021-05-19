ORIN Corp brings Norton back to Sri Lankan market

ORIN Corporation Pvt. Ltd, the latest subsidiary of SAT (South Asian Technologies) Pvt. Ltd. has been named the official distributor for Norton in Sri Lanka.

While Norton was available in the local market in the past, this is the first time in nearly a decade that it has been officially made available again through an authorised distributor in the country.

ORIN’s partnership with Norton comes at a vital time as the world has never been more dependent on the digital landscape to function.

Ritesh Chopra, Director – Field Sales & Marketing, NortonLifeLock, India and SAARC Countries said: “With the rise of the smartphone economy and the increased dependence on internet-enabled devices across the world, cyber safety has become more important than ever before. We are citizens of a digital world, and our personal information needs to be protected at all times while we are online – whether we are making financial transactions or shopping online”.

Norton together with its range of anti-virus, anti-malware products and services offer customers total protection against cybersecurity threats, namely, through Norton Antivirus Plus and Norton 360.

Norton AntiVirus Plus is Norton’s entry-level antivirus package for those who are not too familiar with the technicalities of cyber protection. The easy-to-use yet effective software offers users a range of services, including virus scanning, a smart firewall, password manager and cloud backup.

For those who would prefer a much more comprehensive internet security suite, Norton 360 would be the go-to. Norton 360 users are offered multi-layered protection against threats, such as a secure VPN to protect their privacy, SafeCam which blocks unauthorised access to the computer’s webcam, 100% virus protection, dark web monitoring, and more.

“Although the cybersecurity landscape is constantly changing, and people are more aware of cyberthreats, device security still hasn’t got the attention it deserves. Our exclusive partnership with Orin Corporation Pvt Ltd. will help us educate users on how they can secure their devices and data, and encourage them to take necessary actions in this direction,” Ritesh added.

Speaking on this newly forged partnership, Ashan Mudalige, Director/CEO of ORIN, said: “It is an honour to be appointed as the distributor of Norton in Sri Lanka and to bring such a prestigious brand back to the Sri Lankan markets. Owing the ongoing pandemic and not forgetting the advancement in technology, the demand for cyber security products have increased immensely. We hope to take Norton to Sri Lankan homes to ensure their security against cyber-attacks. We look forward for a great and long-lasting partnership with Norton in bringing the best to secure our nation.”

For more information, visit our website at www.satl.biz. You can reach us via email at [email protected] or call us on 011-7555500.

About SAT: South Asian Technologies (SAT) is a distributor of ICT products, established in 2009. SAT’s operations span Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, while their partner network comprises over 150 companies. SAT is the official distributor for several leading ICT brands, including Check Point, McAfee, Carbon Black, Commvault, Stratus, Barracuda, Help Systems, Vision Solutions and much more.