New cases detected in Bambalapitiya, Mount Lavinia and Dehiwala

New coronavirus cases have been detected in Bambalapitiya, Mount Lavinia, and Dehiwala.

Health authorities said 30 cases were detected in Mount Lavinia, 27 in Dehiwala, and 21 in Bambalapitiya in the 24- hour period ending at 06 am today.

A total of 333 infections were reported in the Colombo District during this period, while less than 20 cases each were detected in the remaining areas of the District.

Thirteen (13) Covid cases were found in Slave Island, 15 in Athurugiriya, 10 in Boralesgamuwa, 19 in Hanwella, 18 in Homagama, 16 in Kottawa, 11 each in Maharagama and Mirihana, 12 in Peliyagoda, and 17 each in Padukka and Moratuwa.

The Kalutara District reported a total of 391 Covid infections, with 255 of the cases being detected in the Panadura South area.

The Gampaha District detected 350 Covid cases, with 86 cases being reported in Biyagama, 39 in Katunayake, 33 in Ja-Ela, 22 in Yakkala, 20 in Wattala, 19 each in Kotadeniyawa and Seeduwa, 18 in Kelaniya and 17 in Minuwangoda.

Health authorities said 113 infections were reported from the Kurunegala District, 108 from the Galle District, 170 from the Kegalle District, 179 from the Anuradhapura District, 144 from the Jaffna District, and less than 100 cases from the remaining District.

A total of 2518 Covid cases were reported within the 24- hour period ending at 06 am today.

Among the infections, 40 were identified as people who had arrived from overseas.

Sri Lanka is currently battling the third wave of the coronavirus, following the emergence of the New Year coronavirus cluster in April. (Colombo Gazette)